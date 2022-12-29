Water main break leads to lane closure on Gordon Highway

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break is leading to a temporary lane closure on Gordon Highway, according to Columbia County officials.

An eastbound lane of the highway will be closed Thursday from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street. The closure began at 9 a.m. and will continue until repairs are complete.

Traffic will shift into from the eastbound lane into the center turn lane.

Officials say to expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

