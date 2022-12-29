Several days without answers, Southwest customers losing patience

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest customers have been missing their bags for several days. They were supposed to fly before Christmas Eve. Their luggage traveled, but they didn’t.

Katrina Bierski said the Southwest Airlines crew haven’t been able to locate her luggage.

“I feel violated and taken advantage of. We never expected someone to be so careless, especially large airlines like Southwest. They demonstrated they don’t care about their customers,” said Bierski.

After standing in line for several days and taking multiple trips to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, people have just given up on their luggage.

They decided to rent a car and drive 6, 8, or even 12 hours to get to their destinations. They wanted the items in their bags.

Hunter McDaniel drove from Denver to Atlanta after a canceled flight. He was looking for his bag. It was filled with Christmas presents for his grandkids.

“The system seems to be fragile, when it works it’s great, but when something throws it off balance, it takes them a while to recover,” said McDaniel.

The airline’s policy states they’ll make a reasonable effort to get your baggage back to you within 24 hours or you can file a claim.

Southwest Airlines is running a third of its flights for the rest of the week.

“We’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” said Bob Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines.

The Department of Transportation calls the number of cancellations unacceptable. They’re looking to see if the cancellations could have been prevented.

“Sometimes the word meltdown gets thrown a little bit, thrown around a little bit too much. but that’s the only word I can think of,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Department of Transportation says they will be holding Southwest Airlines accountable for refunds, hotel accommodations, and meal vouchers for passengers impacted

