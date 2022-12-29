‘Serious’ crash diverts Highway 28 traffic in McCormick County

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are on the scene of a traffic accident in the Clarks Hill area of McCormick County on Highway 28 south.

According to the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, this “serious accident” has traffic diverted near Bethany Baptist Church.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene, according to the post.

We’ve reached out to SCHP for more information. We asked the McCormick County Coroner’s Office if they responded to the scene.

We’re waiting to hear back from both. Check WRDW.com for updates.

