Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.(Instagram|itsalyssaemm)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may have been busy this year but you probably weren’t as busy as Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” host fathered his 12th child, his fifth in 2022 alone.

His newest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on Dec. 14.

Although Halo is Cannon’s fifth child this year, she’s the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott. The other four children all have different moms.

Scott announced the birth of Halo on Instagram Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
“Never did I think I would have to dismantle everything that we worked so hard to put...
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure

Latest News

What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?
‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve
English designer Vivienne Westwood waves as she is applauded by her models at the end of the...
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Broken water pipe repaired by Wasilla's Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating.
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
In this image provided by Metika Beck Burke, Pfc. Amiah Manlove, center, who is stationed with...
Airline breakdown upends holiday leave for service members