Christmas Lights Spectacular

New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction

New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork.

The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.

The road reopened this week with the bridge finally finished.

One neighbor says they’ve watched and waited.

“We’d walk down here once a week or so just to check. Sometimes it seemed like it was crawling along or not progress at all,” said Brad Waits.

Contractors worked through supply chain challenges for materials as those who use the road dealt with a detour that cost them time and money.

“It’s a 20 minute difference for me every time I go to town. Another way to look at is 14 miles round trip,” Waits said. “That’s a gallon of gas every time.”

The project was supposed to be finished in July.

The state granted the contractors one extension before cutting back on the $1.7 million price tag.

