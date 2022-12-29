Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home.

It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home by law enforcement officers conducting a welfare check.

They have been identified as James “Jamie” Perry, 47, and Patricia Kneece Perry, 49, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Monday in Newberry.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Saluda County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The slayings come amid a surge in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 60 lives across the CSRA since spring , affecting communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River.

