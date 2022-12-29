Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Locally-owned business sees decreased foot traffic in Evans Towne Center

DIY studio Nailed It will be one of the only locally-owned businesses in the area.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Stay Social closing, many are wondering what’s next for Evans Towne Center.

This is something the owner didn’t expect going into business here. She says she has seen foot traffic lessen, and now it’s all about marketing to get people in the doors.

Christina Purkapile and her husband opened their business in September. It’s what she calls a “Build-A-Bear” but with wood.

The goal is to put power tools in people’s hands.

“We believe in power tools here, so you will most definitely use the sander. You may be using a staple gun or a nail gun,” she said. “We have a lot of people who actually just come in just because they are walking past. I think it’s a great concept and really unique for this area.”

The amount of people walking by isn’t there anymore.

“We definitely came into the space thinking okay, you know, we’ll benefit off of the foot traffic of those two other businesses. And of course, that’s not going to be the case anymore,” she said.

She realized the gamble going into choosing this location.

“We knew that starting a business, especially right after COVID in a spot that has just grown was kind of a risk, but we wanted to be in here and experience the growth with the downtown area,” said Purkapile.

Now the hope comes with waiting for other developments to come in.

“The apartments come in, and maybe you know, other businesses like down the hill. But yeah, so I think we’re just hoping that you know, we’re just going to hang on and, you know, grow,” she said.

She says she’s looking to implement special nights, like youth nights, hoping these can help bring people in the doors and grow the business.

