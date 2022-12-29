Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Local woman gives back by offering free rides to Grovetown food bank

Shawnda Stovall has lived in Augusta for more than 10 years.
Shawnda Stovall has lived in Augusta for more than 10 years.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a woman who gives free rides to a Grovetown food bank every Thursday.

Shawnda Stovall has lived in Augusta for more than 10 years. For the last three months, she’s used the resources from her church and her car to help people get food on the table.

She says she once experienced homelessness and poverty.

MORE | Extra SNAP benefits being cut off for many in South Carolina

This is her way of giving back to the community that’s given so much to her.

“I felt like a failure not being able to provide for my family,” she said.

Stovall says since she’s started doing this, more people have reached out in need just trying to get food on the table for the holidays.

MORE | Drop off Christmas tree to create a fish habitat or free mulch

“It’s hard out here. You know prices are rising, and sometimes your ends don’t meet, and there’s not enough stuff to fill in the gaps to make them even get close together. And so this is just me and my family’s part to do,” she said.

Stovall’s church, Macedonia Church of Grovetown, holds the food bank from Tuesdays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

She says she hopes her acts of service inspire others to get out and serve as well.

“People volunteered one hour. That’s 50 hours that an organization got of help. And for us, we say that one hour is no big deal. But to that organization, they got 50 hours of help. That’s more than a workweek,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
“Never did I think I would have to dismantle everything that we worked so hard to put...
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure

Latest News

What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?
‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve
Broken water pipe repaired by Wasilla's Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating.
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
AAA launches free-tow program for New Year’s weekend
According to the CDC transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which means...
Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season
Augusta’s Storyland Theater is bringing the power of technology arts to you. After an 8-month...
Augusta’s Storyland Theater releases new animated show