Local woman gives back by offering free rides to Grovetown food bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from a woman who gives free rides to a Grovetown food bank every Thursday.

Shawnda Stovall has lived in Augusta for more than 10 years. For the last three months, she’s used the resources from her church and her car to help people get food on the table.

She says she once experienced homelessness and poverty.

This is her way of giving back to the community that’s given so much to her.

“I felt like a failure not being able to provide for my family,” she said.

Stovall says since she’s started doing this, more people have reached out in need just trying to get food on the table for the holidays.

“It’s hard out here. You know prices are rising, and sometimes your ends don’t meet, and there’s not enough stuff to fill in the gaps to make them even get close together. And so this is just me and my family’s part to do,” she said.

Stovall’s church, Macedonia Church of Grovetown, holds the food bank from Tuesdays through Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

She says she hopes her acts of service inspire others to get out and serve as well.

“People volunteered one hour. That’s 50 hours that an organization got of help. And for us, we say that one hour is no big deal. But to that organization, they got 50 hours of help. That’s more than a workweek,” she said.

