Local fireworks vendor prepares for New Year’s Eve rush

By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Along with the ball drop, you may be celebrating the new year with fireworks.

We stopped by Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks to see how they prepare before the big night. Employees say they have everything from sparklers to huge show fireworks.

Alivia Ansley tells us the store is gearing up for long lines and a lot of spending for the celebrations.

“We have prices as low as $50, and sometimes it can be pretty insane, in the thousands. The median we get is around $500 or $200. It really just depends on if people are planning to do a show or something small with the kids,” she said.

Ansley says the atmosphere is always exciting as people come into the store to find those perfect party favors.

“We’ve unexpectedly been kinda busy. Our busiest days are usually the 30th and 31st. We’re actually getting a wave of customers before the typical season. We’ve had people before opening waiting for us in the parking lot,” she said.

Officials encourage everyone to be safe when lighting fireworks for the holiday.

