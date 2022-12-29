‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?

Mosaic Church in Evans is hosting its first-ever Life on the Spectrum New Year’s Eve gala on Dec. 30.

On Thursday, partygoers got to choose the perfect outfit to wear, thanks to generous donations from the community.

The gala is a sensory-friendly event geared towards people with special needs.

Mosaic Church has also hosted Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas celebrations for its Life on the Spectrum program.

