Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve

What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?
What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?

Mosaic Church in Evans is hosting its first-ever Life on the Spectrum New Year’s Eve gala on Dec. 30.

On Thursday, partygoers got to choose the perfect outfit to wear, thanks to generous donations from the community.

MORE | City of Augusta holds winter coat drive for domestic violence center

The gala is a sensory-friendly event geared towards people with special needs.

Mosaic Church has also hosted Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas celebrations for its Life on the Spectrum program.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
“Never did I think I would have to dismantle everything that we worked so hard to put...
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure

Latest News

Camilla Sherman says ducks and other waterfowl migrate to our area when it gets cold and lakes...
Learn about waterfowl in birding class at Phinizy Center for Water Sciences
What the Tech: App of the year, Beem
What the Tech: App of the year, Beem
Broken water pipe repaired by Wasilla's Rock Solid Plumbing and Heating.
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
AAA launches free-tow program for New Year’s weekend