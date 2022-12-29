Learn about waterfowl in birding class at Phinizy Center for Water Sciences

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it gets cold, birds fly south for the winter.

Here’s how you can take a class on “birding” to learn more about those birds at the Phinizy Center for Water Sciences.

Camilla Sherman loves birdwatching. She’s the assistant education director at the Phinizy Center for Water Sciences.

“There’s something really peaceful about just being quiet and calm outside and looking at these really cool animals,” she said.

In the last few weeks, she’s watched different types of birds show up at Phinizy Swamp.

“Because it’s been so cold, we’re excited because we feel like we’re going to have a lot of good ducks this year,” she said.

Sherman says ducks and other waterfowl migrate to our area when it gets cold and lakes up north freeze.

The center is giving you a chance to learn more about them.

“Our class tries to focus on ducks, geese, and swans, but we also do, of course, focus on other winter birds that you would find in the area,” she said.

She says no matter what your skill level is, they’ll teach you what you need to know.

“If you’ve never gone birding before, we always start the first class with a little introduction about the basics of birding, how to use binoculars, which we do provide binoculars if you don’t have any,” said Sherman.

Sherman says the class will have field studies at Phinizy Swamp and all over the area.

The six-week class will be held on Friday mornings starting Jan.6. To signup, click HERE.

