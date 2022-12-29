Have you seen this 71-year-old who wandered away in a robe?

Submit Photos/Videos
Willie Walker Roland
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior.

Willie Walker Roland, 71, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.

He shows signs of the early stages of dementia, according to deputies.

He’s described as as a Black man who’s 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

