Have you seen this 71-year-old who wandered away in a robe?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing senior.

Willie Walker Roland, 71, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.

He shows signs of the early stages of dementia, according to deputies.

He’s described as as a Black man who’s 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about him is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

