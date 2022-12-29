Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Greene Street neighbors start petition to turn lights back on

By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition hits the web asking for the streetlights to return to Greene Street.

It comes after they shut down the lights because of a safety issue when exposed ground wiring began shocking dogs out on walks. Commissioner Jordan Johnson says they’re working to get temporary solar lighting for neighbors in Old Towne.

Neighbors say it’s not fast enough.

“As a private citizen not working for the county, I want to do something. I want to help,” said Laurie Atherholt, former safety and training coordinator for Augusta.

The lighting issue has impacted neighbors since the summer.

Community members who signed the petition tell us the tipping point was Mayor Hardie Davis telling Kevin de l’Aigle to reach back out to the community for help.

“You don’t just shut down a system because it’s not working. You fix it,” said de l’Aigle.

de l’Aigle, who started the petition, says he’s answering the mayor’s call. He also says it’s an issue that extends to other parts of Greene Street, where you can see broken monuments and poles. A couple of weeks ago, Johnson announced a plan to add solar lighting in the first quarter of 2023.

“Government work is slow, and unfortunately, that’s the reality that people will just have to understand. We can’t just snap our fingers, and lights come on overnight. That’s not how this works,” he said.

He says they’re currently in the beginning stages of getting lights on and the work is guaranteed to happen.

People in the community say when it comes to safety, waiting isn’t an option.

Atherholt said: “It’s just too dark, and the street was not designed to be driven in complete darkness. It doesn’t have reflective markings, you know, the things you put on roads when you’re going to be driving a road in complete darkness.”

Johnson tells us the work is ready to begin. While he didn’t say if this moves things forward faster, he says the work is just waiting to happen.

