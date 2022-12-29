Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.

”I didn’t know that type of love existed,” said Jennifer Ross, Travis’s widow, ”He still kissed my forehead. The back of my neck. Told me he loved me every single day. He would come into the house, and say “Lucy I am home!”

Her husband Travis was shot and killed, in front of her on Aug. 24, 2020. They’ve been together since 2013.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to host fan activities for Ohio State and Georgia playoff.

I just thought my life as I knew it was over, and it was. That is all I knew. That was the one I loved. I didn’t see the light anymore, I didn’t see happiness. I could just see him on the ground,” said Ross.

Jennifer goes to therapy now, she is open about the toll trauma takes on a person’s mental health but she also needs to feel connected to Travis in some way. She takes the things he loved and keeps breathing life into them.

”My husband was a DAWG, a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs!” said Ross.

Loved the team so much, that his family gave him a Bulldog-themed funeral.

“Everybody wore red and black. Everybody knew those were his colors. He bled red and black,” said Ross.

Jennifer’s grief is changing over time. She has started wearing red and black. She has become a full-time Georgia Bulldog fan; she picked up a love her husband couldn’t carry anymore.

“It makes me feel connected. I know I feel some kind of happiness...I feel proud to be a DAWG,” said Ross.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Deputy found shot to death in car in Atlanta
Fulton County deputy shot, killed on Bolton Road, shooter still on the loose
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash

Latest News

Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire
In this photo from a previous year, Golden Harvest gave away turkeys at Fort Gordon as part of...
Fort Gordon families get holiday help in form of food, gifts
The Richmond County School Safety and Security Department hosted Shop with a Cop with students...
Cops brighten holiday for 30 Richmond County kids
The Rev. Jeff Flowers
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
The Toys for Tots donations have grown in the lobby at News 12.
CSRA comes together to donate Christmas gifts for kids