Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Georgia fans started the year winning our first national title in 40 years, and hope to end the year by earning a trip back to the national championship game. The only thing standing in the way, is number four Ohio State.

Players have had their fair share of fun and games off the field this week, but as we heard from Georgia Head Coach, Kirby Smart, say this is a business trip.

MORE | Georgia’s Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles

It’s going on four weeks now since Georgia last played in the SEC championship game. So how has Georgia been going about the last few weeks leading up to the New Year’s Eve showdown?

Coach Smart states, “You gotta do a really good job of trying to game scrimmage, manage it, because you just don’t have that long of layoff in any sport. I mean, competitive. We’ve practiced, but just competitively, you don’t have that long of a layoff. So we don’t try to overthink it, try to be at our best when our best is needed, and that comes from a mental disposition, a physical disposition, and maybe a schematic disposition, but we try not to overthink it.”

We will have live coverage from Atlanta starting Friday. On game day, we will be online throughout the day. So, if you just got a new smart television for Christmas, now is a great time to download the WRDW app for all the latest Georgia Bulldog coverage.

Georgia will have to draw up a good game plan to punch their ticket to Los Angeles.

MORE | Bulldogs have built running-back depth as plan to win repeat title

Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran has been painting a picture all season long of what back-to-back titles would look like. The big guys up front have kept the running game inside the end zone lines all year; something they will look to keep up.

Van Pran shares, “Really quick, really fast, really physical group. It’s amazing to me the things they were able to do in that Michigan game. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get a win, but they really did a good job of playing fast and playing physically and getting to the ball. All of those guys really competed together. I think they did a really good job and a few unfortunate things happened at the end.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County
“Never did I think I would have to dismantle everything that we worked so hard to put...
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure

Latest News

FILE - Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks for an open receiver in the first half of...
Georgia’s Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is tackled by a Mississippi State defender as he tries...
Bulldogs have built running-back depth as plan to win repeat title
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) points at a defender during the first half of an NCAA...
FBI warns Ga. fans about ticket scams ahead of 2 big games
Greenbrier’s Trinity Barrow joins 1,000 points club
Greenbrier High School senior joins 1,000 points club