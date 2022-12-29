Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs take on Ohio State in the Atlanta Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Georgia fans started the year winning our first national title in 40 years, and hope to end the year by earning a trip back to the national championship game. The only thing standing in the way, is number four Ohio State.

Players have had their fair share of fun and games off the field this week, but as we heard from Georgia Head Coach, Kirby Smart, say this is a business trip.

It’s going on four weeks now since Georgia last played in the SEC championship game. So how has Georgia been going about the last few weeks leading up to the New Year’s Eve showdown?

Coach Smart states, “You gotta do a really good job of trying to game scrimmage, manage it, because you just don’t have that long of layoff in any sport. I mean, competitive. We’ve practiced, but just competitively, you don’t have that long of a layoff. So we don’t try to overthink it, try to be at our best when our best is needed, and that comes from a mental disposition, a physical disposition, and maybe a schematic disposition, but we try not to overthink it.”

We will have live coverage from Atlanta starting Friday. On game day, we will be online throughout the day. So, if you just got a new smart television for Christmas, now is a great time to download the WRDW app for all the latest Georgia Bulldog coverage.

Georgia will have to draw up a good game plan to punch their ticket to Los Angeles.

Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran has been painting a picture all season long of what back-to-back titles would look like. The big guys up front have kept the running game inside the end zone lines all year; something they will look to keep up.

Van Pran shares, “Really quick, really fast, really physical group. It’s amazing to me the things they were able to do in that Michigan game. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to get a win, but they really did a good job of playing fast and playing physically and getting to the ball. All of those guys really competed together. I think they did a really good job and a few unfortunate things happened at the end.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.