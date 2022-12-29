Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims

By Savannah Louie
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people across Georgia recover from burst pipes and flooded homes, a statewide agency offers help to residents.

“You’re not alone,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We have a number of consumer service advocates who are standing by.”

The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office is a free resource providing aid to residents navigating insurance claims.

“If insurance companies are not returning your calls or they’re not processing your claim, reach out to our folks,” said King. “We will get involved and get the insurance company’s attention.”

Most calls for help during the 2022 December freeze have come from residents north of Interstate 20.

King said he has heard stories of bad actors taking advantage of people impacted by major weather events. This includes local plumbers doing temporary repairs instead of permanent fixes, and fraudsters from out of town trying to exploit frustrated residents.

“We have a whole fraud unit that goes out there and assists local law enforcement. We work very closely with the district attorney’s office to go after these perpetrators who are going after the most vulnerable folks in our communities,” said King.

King also recommended people use this holiday freeze as a reminder to check in with their current insurance. Policyholders should get a clear definition of what their insurance covers and determine whether they have the right insurance.

Consumers can call 800-656-2298 to speak with an agent or fill out a general question form at https://oci.georgia.gov/about-us/contact-us/general-questions

