Gas prices are steady here now, but twists and turns may be ahead

Americans will spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, down $55 billion from 2022. The estimated yearly household spend on gasoline will also fall by $277 to $2,471.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect a wild ride in the year ahead as fuel price fluctuate quite a bit, GasBuddy predicts.

But for the time being, prices are holding close to steady in the Augusta area.

In its annual forecast, GasBuddy says to expect a cooling in the national average price, which could dip to $3.49 early in the year, followed by a rise in late winter, bringing the national average to a peak of $4.19 in June. The current price is $3.16.

It’ll be a roller-coaster ride as prices return to more normal seasonal fluctuations.

“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “Basically, curveballs are coming from every direction.”

Increases in refinery capacity will help, but the war in Ukraine and continuing economic concerns will add some uncertainty.

Consumers will ultimately come out ahead, though. Americans will spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, down $55 billion from 2022. The estimated yearly household bill for gasoline will fall $277 to $2,471.

That’s all in the future, though.

Right now, Georgia’s average price has stayed at $2.73 per gallon for the past week, according to AAA. Augusta saw a 5-cent increase over the past week, reaching $2.74 per gallon Thursday.

South Carolina’s current gas price is $2.88, increasing by 7 cents in past week. Aiken and Edgefield counties only saw a 4 cent increase over the week.

But tighten your seat belts because a lot could change.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year,” De Haan said, “and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

