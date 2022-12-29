Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Fulton County deputy shot, killed near Bolton Road, James Jackson Parkway

BOLTON ROAD SHOOTING
BOLTON ROAD SHOOTING(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are on the scene of an incident on Bolton Road near James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta this morning. Bolton Road is closed between Peyton Road and Browntown Road.

According to initial reports, police responded to a person shot call. Atlanta Police has confirmed that one person was shot and killed. That person’s body was found in a car that crashed on a bridge.

Sources tell Atlanta News First that a Fulton County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the shooting this morning.

No other details have been released to us at this time.

Atlanta News First observed multiple police agencies at the scene including Atlanta Police Department, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Jonesboro Police Department. The Fulton County DA’s office also responded to the scene.

It is unknown why so many agencies responded to the scene.

Atlanta News First will update this story as more details come into our newsroom.

Atlanta News First is working to gather more information about this incident. Check back for updates.

