Former longtime Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh has died

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh has died.

Cavanaugh died Wednesday at 7:34 p.m., according to George Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.

Details on services aren’t yet available.

Elected in 1991, Cavanaugh served as mayor for 24 years before retiring in 2015.

Unveiled in 2019, a statue honors him in downtown Aiken.

He was elected to the Aiken City Council in 1985 before serving as mayor pro-tempore and eventually as mayor.

Cavanaugh moved to Aiken as a 15-year-old high school sophomore from Richmond, Va., in 1953. He was a member of the “new” Aiken High School’s first graduating class in 1955.

His family Fred Sr., (an SRP engineer), mother, Mary, and three sisters, Maryanne, Judy and Tish, first moved into Crosland Park and within a year had taken up the family’s permanent residence on Brandy Road.

Virginia Military Institute awarded him a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a commission as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After three years of active duty and his honorable discharge, he returned to Aiken. He worked the next 30 years with DuPont and six more with Westinghouse.

Upon returning, he took the chance on a blind date with Lee Quinn and they eventually married and had two sons, Alex and Brian.

He always said his positive achievements included establishment of Aiken as a Community of Character, Aiken’s selection as an All-America City in 1997, his selection as the 2004 Aiken Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year, his two-year presidency of the Municipal Association of South Carolina and Aiken’s string of 12 straight Municipal Cup victories.

Also during his tenure, the city revitalized several neighborhoods, became debt-free and didn’t raise the tax millage rate for 26 years.

When he retired in 2015, his wife, Lee, said:

“It has been a privilege being by Fred’s side as he has served as Mayor for the past 24 years. Fred has tirelessly served his community with hard work, honesty, integrity, and the patience of Job! I believe one of Fred’s finest attributes is the gift of listening to others with a thoughtful and measured response. He always credits any good and positive changes in Aiken to the efforts of an amazing city staff, fine employees, talented volunteers and the excellent caliber of our city council members. To me, Fred will always be the consummate Virginia gentleman.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.