FBI offering $10K reward related to vandalism at Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FBI Atlanta is offering a $10K reward for information leading to the arrests of people who vandalized the outside of Ebenezer Baptist Church sanctuary in July.

It happened on July 3, just days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade. The words “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you” were spraypainted on the side of the church.

A surveillance camera was able to capture the incident. The video shows a group of people dressed in black outside of the church.

EBENEZER BAPTIST CHURCH VANDALS (FBI ATLANTA)

After vandalizing the church, the group crossed Auburn Avenue and walked towards Memorial Rose Garden. A few minutes later, a group of 10 people walked away from the garden, no longer wearing black clothing.

Camera footage then shows the group separating into a group of 6 and a group of 4.

EBENEZER BAPTIST CHURCH VANDAL SUSPECTS (FBI Atlanta)

Ebenezer Baptist Church was found in 1886 and was the church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock has been the church’s pastor since 2005. The church was used for the funerals of Dr. King, Rayshard Brooks in 2020 and U.S. representative and civil rights activist John Lewis.

FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department ask anyone who recognizes any of these 10 individuals to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or send tips to Tips.FBI.gov

