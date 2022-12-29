Drastic cut in SNAP benefits is ahead for many in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end is coming for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020.

The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments will end Jan. 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The emergency allotments have been bringing all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment, based on household size.

For example, a two-person SNAP household whose regular allotment is $250 a month has been getting an additional $266 in emergency allotments, which it up to the maximum benefit amount for a two-person household.

Effective Feb. 1, this household will receive $250 a month.

A household’s regular SNAP benefits will not change. Emergency allotments are not subject to fair hearings.

Beginning Jan. 3, SNAP recipients will be able to view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount online at https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/eai/eaiinquiry.

More than 308,000 households, representing more than 626,000 clients, are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina.

For more information on the program, visit https://dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap/.

