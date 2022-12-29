Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning was our last morning below freezing over the next 5-7 days. Highs are looking warmer this afternoon and will likely be above average in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast as high-pressure retreats from the region.

Lows will stay above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight into Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the east during the day. Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with rain chances moving in by Friday evening-night.

Widespread on and off rainfall looks possible throughout New Year's Eve with things drying out by New Year's Day. (WRDW)

Our next rain maker will move in late Friday into Saturday. A warm front lifting north through the region will bring rain and a few storms Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Another wave of showers and storms is expected ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday.

Drier air moves in behind the cold front and brings us a nice day Sunday. We should stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs near 70.

Dry weather continues Monday with highs near 70, but more showers and storms move in by Tuesday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

