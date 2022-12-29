Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chief Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying clear and chilly this evening, but more clouds will show up overnight and throughout the day Friday. An isolated shower is possible late tonight into early Friday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Lows will stay above freezing in the low to mid-40s overnight into Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the east during the day. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most of Friday is looking dry. Winds will be light out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Our next rain maker will move in late Friday into Saturday. A warm front lifting north through the region will bring rain and a few storms Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Another wave of showers and storms is expected ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon into early Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Saturday. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-12 mph. Most of the rain should be clearing out by the time we get to New Year’s celebrations around midnight.

Drier air moves in behind the cold front and brings us a nice day Sunday. We should stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday with morning lows in the low 50s and afternoon highs near 70.

Dry weather continues Monday with highs near 70, but more showers and storms move in by Tuesday afternoon-evening. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Storms likely Saturday, but clearing out for New Year's Day Sunday. (WRDW)

