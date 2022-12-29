Submit Photos/Videos
Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville

By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road.

Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads.

In addition to trailers and at least one vehicle, tires and brush burned in the blaze.

