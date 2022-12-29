Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road.

Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads.

In addition to trailers and at least one vehicle, tires and brush burned in the blaze.

