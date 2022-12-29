Augusta’s Storyland Theater releases new animated show

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s Storyland Theater is bringing the power of technology arts to you.

After an eight-month process to create just one animated story, it’s now going to hit your television on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Augusta’s Storyland Theater hopes if you can’t bring the kids to the theater, you can bring the theater to them.

An original animated video musical by Augusta Storyland Theater. (WRDW/WAGT)

“This is a new thing to do a 43-minute show with all the animation,” said Executive Director Barbara Feldman.

After months of work, the new show is ready.

Feldman says at the start of the year when schools couldn’t commit to field trips, they knew they’d have to be creative.

“If we could figure out a way to put something on videos, they would have something to entertain them during the whole pandemic,” Feldman states.

The theater is bringing “The Emperor’s New Clothes” to classrooms. It’s an animated show that is produced locally and features local actors. Teachers can request the video, and show it to their class for free.

Feldman is happy, despite the challenges that they’re still able to do this.

“To be there for the children and to make sure every child can see live theatre, in this case, the closest thing to live we can get, whether they can afford it or not, and that’s been our joy all these years,” Feldman shares.

While it might not be in-person for storyland theatre, the show goes on.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.