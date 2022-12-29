Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

All South Carolina DMV branches fully operational after statewide network outages

Network outages closed all DMV branches yesterday.
All SC DMV branches are working as normal after a day with network outages.
All SC DMV branches are working as normal after a day with network outages.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches are back to being fully operational today after all offices experienced network outages yesterday.

Officials said all DMV branches, except for the Allendale and McCormick branches, will open as normal on Thursday, December 28.

The DMV offices weren’t the only facilities to experience outages. Brooke Baily, the director of strategic communications for the South Carolina Department of Administration said the following agencies also had network outages:

  • Department of Education (one remote site at Greystone Blvd; headquarters not impacted)
  • Department of Motor Vehicles (field offices; headquarters not impacted)
  • Department of Agriculture (South Carolina State Farmers Market; headquarters not impacted)
  • Office of Resilience
  • Department of Archives and History
  • Department of Juvenile Justice (county locations; headquarters not impacted)
  • Public Employee Benefit Authority
  • State Ethics Commission

The Department of Administration’s Division of Technology Operations worked with multiple state network service providers to perform a major hardware replacement and services were restored by 3:45 on Wednesday, December 28.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
“Never did I think I would have to dismantle everything that we worked so hard to put...
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks days before closing
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2 killed in crash on Highway 28 in McCormick County

Latest News

MM
Madeline Todd gives makeup tips for New Year's Eve
MM
Kim Campbell teaches us how to make charcuterie boards in time for the new year!
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Makeup tips, charcuterie boards, and more!
Thieves target SNAP benefits in South Carolina.
Drastic cut in SNAP benefits is ahead for many in South Carolina
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
Water main break leads to lane closure on Gordon Highway