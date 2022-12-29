AAA launches free-tow program for New Year’s weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. - If you’re going out to celebrate this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

AAA’s Tow to Go program has started.

The service provides a tow truck for you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius if you have had too much to drink.

Drivers will be out until 6 a.m. Jan. 2.

Just call 855-286-9246.

Garrett Townsend with AAA says you should keep that number in your back pocket but it shouldn’t be your first call.

“We’ve pulled 25,000 drivers off the road, but we don’t want that to be your first option. Your car can get home, you can get home instead of putting your life or the life of others in danger.”

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says, in Georgia, there has been 729 deaths on the roads this year.

That is 4% less than this time last year.

