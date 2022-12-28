Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Trouble caused by canceled flights continues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport

Wednesday morning report from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Post-Christmas chaos continues at the Atlanta as Southwest Airlines started the day with another round of cancellations.

The Department of Transportation is now vowing to get involved with the mess that has left thousands missing Christmas and now, possibly, New Year’s plans.

“Never had a problem with southwest, so I’m very confident,” said Kelly Crinshaw, who is flying Southwest to West Palm Beach.

While Kelly Crinshaw and her husband are making their flight today, Southwest has already announced that more delays are on the way

“Our plan for the next few days is to fly a reduced schedule and reposition our people and planes. And we’re making headway and we’re optimistic to be back on track before next week,” said Bob Joran, the airline’s CEO.

“It was a little shocking, you know, for Southwest. I’m sure they’re going to get everything remedied quickly. I mean, it could’ve been delta, it could’ve been united, it could’ve been anybody,” said Crinshaw.

But the Department of Transportation isn’t so sure that’s true. They’ve opened a special investigation into if a large number of Southwest’s cancellations were within the airline’s control and not just solely based on weather.

“I want passengers to know that this department has their back. We are going to be holding the airline accountable for the way they treat passengers,” said Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation secretary.

It’s not just southwest experiencing problems. Frontier customers are full of frustration.

“Horrible because we’re waiting two hours just to get to the first checkpoint. This is only the first part, we didn’t even get through security,” said Jorvan, who’s flying to San Juan.

Several people who came to the airport on time tell Atlanta News First that they missed their flights because of the wait to check bags.

“Tell us to come earlier. You said to come three hours, I’m here three hours and I’m still waiting three hours,” said Jorvan.

Several senators have called on Southwest to give affected travelers significant monetary compensation for the disruption to their holiday plans.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

One line for TSA screening Thursday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Lost bags, missed flights and cancellations plague Atlanta airport

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Jasmane Stephenson
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
Georgia State Patrol
Details emerge on tragic Christmas crash in Warren County
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Generic ambulance photo
Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

Latest News

Cotton is a major crop impacted by disease in Georgia.
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
11/28/22
11/28/22
Sports
FBI issues warning on sports ticket scams
Pipes
Key things to know in the aftermath of hard freeze
Suspects
Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash