Local cancer survivor waits years for disability benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For those looking for disability benefits, it feels more like a lucky lottery.

Here in Georgia, the fight to access federal disability benefits is getting harder, with some waiting more than two years for relief.

Carissa Griffin is a cancer survivor and waited over three years for the help she needed.

“I didn’t know it was that much. It’s a bunch,” said Griffin, a federal disability benefits applicant.

Three years’ worth of paperwork. It’s hard to imagine waiting that long for answers, but Griffin can.

“I kind of found myself getting a little sick. I kind of figured there was something wrong,” she said.

Her gut was right. In 2019, she learned she had cancer.

“After the radiation, I started having problems with my left side, which caused me to have lymphedema in my arm, which I don’t have feeling at all,” she said.

Her condition eventually led her to quit her job.

“I didn’t have much financial, you know, finances coming in. I had to get my mom to help me and my brothers and stuff like that,” she said.

She applied for disability benefits.

“It probably took like a year to even let me know anything the first time. It wasn’t supposed to take that long,” she said.

Even with an attorney’s help and another two years, she was still denied. She was finally approved on her third try.

“It wasn’t supposed to take that long,” she said.

According to the Disability Benefits Center, nearly 80 percent of reconsideration requests are denied in Georgia.

“If you really, really know you need it, and you really want it, you need it and you deserve it, keep going. Keep pushing. Keep trying. Don’t stop,” she said.

Griffin didn’t stop, giving all of the credit to her family.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), in order to qualify for benefits, you must have worked in jobs covered by social security and have a medical condition that meets SSA’s definition of a disability.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.