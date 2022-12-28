‘Like a scene from Home Alone’ Georgia man slips on ice after attempted robbery

Submit Photos/Videos
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police Department(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who pulled a gun on an employee at a Gainesville business in an armed robbery attempt slipped and fell on ice while trying to get away, police say.

The incident happened on Christmas Day at around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

Police say 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez allegedly hid behind the business, pulled a gun on an employee as they exited, and demanded cash.

A physical altercation ensued between the employee and Sajbocho-Ordonez.

Another employee exited the rear of the building, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez, and causing him to fire a shot and runoff. The shot did not hit anyone, according to police.

In an attempt to get away, Sajbocho-Ordonez fell on a patch of ice and hit his head.

Witnesses were able to get two guns away from him while he was laying on the ground, injured.

Police arrived moments later and took Sajbocho-Ordonez into custody.

He was treated on the scene and transported to Hall County Jail, charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Additional charges are possible, police say.

