How to look for mold after pipes burst in cold weather

By Taylor Martin
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many returning home after Christmas are finding the aftermath of burst pipes and other damage caused by the freezing temperatures.

One of those issues is mold growing after water is left behind by broken pipes. Here’s what you should look out for if mold is growing inside your home.

Over the past few days, plumbers’ phones have been ringing nonstop as well as carpet cleaning companies like Jerry’s All American Cleaning.

If your pipes burst and flooded the floors in your home, you’re not only focused on getting your pipes fixed, but your carpets as well.

Jeremiah Rutledge with Jerry’s All American Cleaning says it takes 72 hours for mold to build in your home. You may still have time to take precautions and prevent any water damage or mold.

“Definitely want to get that water off of your carpet or your walls as quickly as possible. Because the longer it stays there, the longer or the more damage and mold can do. And once you get that water off, then you will try to get it dry as quickly as possible with fans or any type of circulation devices in your home,” he said.

Jerry also says if you’re looking for mold on your own you may not see it. It’s best to call a professional to determine if any damage has been done.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

