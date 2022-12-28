Have you seen thief who took off with a large trailer in Waynesboro?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a thief who hooked up a trailer and drove off with it.

The large red trailer was stolen between Thursday and Saturday near Usher Road and Greens Cut Road in Waynesboro.

It’s a red, 20-foot-long gooseneck dump trailer.

It has has four tires on it, but will accommodate eight.

The trailer has government license plate number GV36256 on it.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-6633. Callers can remain anonymous.

