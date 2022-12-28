Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Have you seen thief who took off with a large trailer in Waynesboro?

If you know who took this trailer, the Burke County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
If you know who took this trailer, the Burke County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a thief who hooked up a trailer and drove off with it.

The large red trailer was stolen between Thursday and Saturday near Usher Road and Greens Cut Road in Waynesboro.

MORE | Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Breakfast on the Beat’

It’s a red, 20-foot-long gooseneck dump trailer.

It has has four tires on it, but will accommodate eight.

The trailer has government license plate number GV36256 on it.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-6633. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Jasmane Stephenson
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
Georgia State Patrol
Details emerge on tragic Christmas crash in Warren County
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Generic ambulance photo
Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles says it is unable to process transactions...
SCDMV offices hit red light in network outage, online transactions unaffected
double cheeseburger with tomato and onion
Georgians like their fast food — and here’s how much
A look at planned partnership between AU Health, Wellstar
Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University simulation center training student in the U.S....
What will AU-Wellstar hospital merger mean for you?