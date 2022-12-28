Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. woman offers to drive stranded fliers to their destination

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide.

Jodie Rush held a sign as she walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where post-Christmas chaos continues after massive flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines.

“I can take three people anywhere they need to go,” she said. “You pay gas and food and lodging if required, and my Christmas gift to you.”

Rush said she is willing to take any passengers that had a flight canceled.

“People were saying, we’re not getting tickets until Dec. 31. ‘I have to get back to my family, I have to do this,’” she said.

Rush told Atlanta News First she is willing to drive anywhere in the United States.

″I know how to drive in snow, I grew up in Michigan,” she said.

According to Rush, she recently hit the jackpot herself, and now wants to pay it forward during her time off work.

“What else am I going to do, sit on my couch for a week?” Rush asked. “Why not help somebody who might need it.”

Rush said if anyone needs her help, message her on Facebook, under Jodie Rush.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

