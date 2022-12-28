FBI warns Ga. fans about ticket scams ahead of 2 big games

ATLANTA (WTOC) - The FBI is warning fans to be careful with their tickets ahead of the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and national championship college football game in Los Angeles.

According to officials, last year, the average price of a national campionship ticket was $3,000. Another online retailer says the current lowest price for a standing room only ticket to the 2022 Peach Bowl at $252.

FBI Atlanta Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Seres talks about what happened to him as he went online looking for a ticket to the game. He warns if someone is looking for a last-minute ticket, be careful of which online seller you visit.

Seres says scammers are posing online as legitimate third-party resellers.

“If the price seems too good to be true, it likely is,” says Seres.

SSA Seres also has a warning for those who might be trying to sell their extra tickets online. He says do not post a picture of the ticket online.

SSA Seres says the barcode found on most tickets is a gold mine for scammers.

They can either use the information to get into the game themselves without paying you or copy the information and sell many more fraudulent tickets to other unsuspecting buyers.

The FBI says consumers should protect ticket barcodes as they would credit card numbers.

Click here for a link of Seres talking about potential scams and ways to avoid them. https://we.tl/t-ah3qtu8ZRh.

