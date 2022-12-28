Drop off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill Lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the holiday season coming to a close, your first thought might be to throw out your old Christmas tree, but did you know you can recycle your tree?

“It’s like a big food chain reaction,” said Evan Brashier, conservation biologist at Clarks Hill Lake.

He says a Christmas tree at the bottom of the lake actually has several positive impacts.

“After about two weeks or so, it’ll start forming algae which bring in invertebrates species, little microbe invertebrates, insects, and animals which attract bigger fish species like sunfish, brim, crappie, and bass species,” he said.

The fish and other wildlife don’t like those plastic decorations.

“Take off the tinsel and any decorations,” said Brashier.

He is expecting close to 800 trees this year. Fishermen and DNR will place the trees throughout the lake, helping support its diverse ecosystem.

The Army Corps will be accepting trees through Jan. 16. They can be dropped off at the Below Dam Park, Amity Day Boat Ramp, and Keg Creek Boat Ramp. In South Carolina, the Dorn and Parkville boat ramps will also accept trees.

