Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Drop off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill Lake

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the holiday season coming to a close, your first thought might be to throw out your old Christmas tree, but did you know you can recycle your tree?

“It’s like a big food chain reaction,” said Evan Brashier, conservation biologist at Clarks Hill Lake.

He says a Christmas tree at the bottom of the lake actually has several positive impacts.

“After about two weeks or so, it’ll start forming algae which bring in invertebrates species, little microbe invertebrates, insects, and animals which attract bigger fish species like sunfish, brim, crappie, and bass species,” he said.

MORE | Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

The fish and other wildlife don’t like those plastic decorations.

“Take off the tinsel and any decorations,” said Brashier.

He is expecting close to 800 trees this year. Fishermen and DNR will place the trees throughout the lake, helping support its diverse ecosystem.

The Army Corps will be accepting trees through Jan. 16. They can be dropped off at the Below Dam Park, Amity Day Boat Ramp, and Keg Creek Boat Ramp. In South Carolina, the Dorn and Parkville boat ramps will also accept trees.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Jasmane Stephenson
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Generic ambulance photo
Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

Latest News

“Never did I think I would have to dismantle everything that we worked so hard to put...
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks days before closing
Stay Social owner barred from owning liquor license for 10 years
Stay Social owner barred from owning liquor license for 10 years
Lottery
There's a new millionaire in Georgia after lottery drawing
Drop-off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill
Drop off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill Lake