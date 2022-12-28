Local doctors link rare form of kidney cancer to sickle cell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors at AU Health are shedding light on a rare form of cancer that recently killed former NFL player Ronnie Hillman.

Health experts say it is a kidney cancer associated with sickle cell and typically affects Black young adults.

“If we have a patient who is young, African-American that we know has sickle cell trait, we expedite the process, make sure that we get imaging. So we get a CAT scan done to look for the mass. Then after that, the treatment will be to have removal of that,” said Sherita King, urologist at Medical College of Georgia.

King says the tricky thing about this form of cancer is that it usually presents when it has already started to spread throughout the body. She says the main symptoms include blood in the urine, pain in your side near your kidney, and weight loss.

