Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Deputies seek info about aggravated assault suspect

Rebecca Melanie Perry
Rebecca Melanie Perry(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a woman who’s wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Rebecca Melanie Perry, 28, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black or red hair and brown eyes.

MORE | Augusta robbery suspects arrested after monthlong search

The incident happened Oct. 19 at 2050 Gordon Highway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Perry is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale at 706-821-1454 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates in Augusta cry for help
Jasmane Stephenson
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
Georgia State Patrol
Names released for driver, 3-year-old killed in fiery crash
Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
Generic ambulance photo
Augusta 39-year-old fatally shoots himself after police chase

Latest News

Lottery
There's a new millionaire in Georgia after lottery drawing
Drop-off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill
Drop-off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill
soaked carpet
How to look for mold after pipes burst in cold weather
Mold concerns after pipes burst in cold weather
Mold concerns after pipes burst in cold weather
An update on deadly Christmas Day crash in Warren County