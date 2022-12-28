Deputies seek info about aggravated assault suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are searching for a woman who’s wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Rebecca Melanie Perry, 28, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black or red hair and brown eyes.

The incident happened Oct. 19 at 2050 Gordon Highway, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Perry is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale at 706-821-1454 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

