Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region kept winds calm and skies clear last night into this morning allowing morning lows to bottom out into the 20s and low 30s leading to another start below freezing. High pressure will remain over our area through this afternoon. This will keep skies sunny and we should see warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. One last night below freezing looks possible for most of us as lows dip into the upper 20s tonight into Thursday morning.

Highs begin to moderate by Thursday afternoon reaching the low to mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Lows will stay above freezing in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s as cloud cover pushes in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with rain chances moving in by Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day.

Our next rain maker will move in late Friday into Saturday. Rain chances look highest Saturday (New Year’s Eve) with rain tapering off Sunday (New Year’s Day). Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday and then possibly as warm as the low 70s by Sunday. Keep your outdoor plans for Sunday, but have a plan B for outdoor plans Saturday. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Staying dry through Friday afternoon. Rain likely late Friday through Saturday night. (WRDW)

