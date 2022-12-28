Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One more night below freezing as high pressure keeps skies clear and winds calm tonight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s by early Thursday morning.

Highs are looking warmer Thursday afternoon and will likely be above average in the mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast as high pressure retreats from the region.

Lows will stay above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be light out of the east during the day. Friday afternoon is looking mostly dry with rain chances moving in by Friday evening-night.

Our next rain maker will move in late Friday into Saturday. A warm front lifting north through the region will bring rain and a few storms Saturday morning through the early afternoon. Another wave of showers and storms is expected ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid-60s Saturday.

Drier air moves in behind the cold front and brings us a nice day Sunday. We should stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny Sunday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs near 70.

Dry weather continues Monday with highs near 70, but more showers and storms move in Tuesday. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Staying dry through Friday afternoon. Rain likely late Friday through Saturday night. (WRDW)

