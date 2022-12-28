Collapsed ceiling tiles, water damage forcing local business to temporarily close

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state.

Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues.

One local business didn’t expect to be closing its doors the minute it opened back up from the holidays.

Betsy Pittard Designs was not expecting mass amounts of sheet rock and ceiling tiles on the floor as their post-holiday greeting back to the office.

Carmella Beckman says she expected to be filling orders for the new year.

“First day back, walk in and immediately are greeted with tiles on the floor,” she said.

Everything changed in a matter of minutes.

“Water, debris, and just inventory disheveled everywhere and missing tiles all throughout the front half of the office,” said Beckman.

She says they are not sure how long the store has been saturated because the camera system is ruined.

“It did not capture it. Because there is water damage all through there. And the main system is in the office. It’s not even turning on. So we don’t have access to anything,” she said.

Leaving them with a damage bill in the thousands for the store and lost products.

“It’s hard to gauge right now. We’re just mentally tallying, and it’s up in the 1,000s for sure,” said Beckman.

And no other option than to temporarily close their doors.

“We are closed until complete. It is very difficult to get any type of orders or even check inventory until we can assess all of the damages,” she said.

That could stop product production until the spring.

“Unfortunately, with the online store, it comes directly in-house here. We don’t really have a way to ship those orders out to our customers. But for us, possibly spring,” she said.

The Drain Surgeon says some signs to look for if you think you may have frozen pipes are bad odors from the drain. If there is frost on the pipes, then it’s frozen. The most vulnerable pipes are near windows, outside walls, and unheated spaces. It is important that you call someone as soon as you notice an issue.

