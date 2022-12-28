City of Augusta holds winter coat drive for domestic violence center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather may be warming up, but we still have plenty of the winter season left.

Augusta is holding a coat drive for the SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center. You can donate new coats at the administrative office and all community centers until Jan. 2.

We talked to Augusta Parks and Recreational about why this drive is so important.

“With the winter coming, people will need jackets to keep warm, so this is something we do to help out the community,” said Events Manager Yolanda Greenwood.

