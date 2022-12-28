Burke County Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Breakfast on the Beat’

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will host its first “Breakfast on the Beat” and a community, government and media event on Jan. 4.

The event will be from 8-10 a.m. at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, 250 E. Sixth St. on the corner of East Sixth and Barron streets.

All in the CSRA are welcome to attend, the sheriff’s agency said.

“We will open the floor to hear from persons in attendance on issues of concern to them,” the agency said. “We are using this event to embrace transparency as we continue to work to rebuild police legitimacy, trust, and respect for the profession. Thank you for all you do, and we will see you there.”

