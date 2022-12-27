Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said Tuesday they arrested a suspect in the death of a pedestrian.

William Bell, 50, of Deans Bridge Road, was struck by a vehicle last Wednesday. Bell was then struck by a second vehicle, which left the scene, dragging his body.

On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jasmane Stephenson on suspicion of homicide by vehicle, and she was cited with leaving the scene of an accident.

Bell’s body was found in a parking lot on Milledgeville Road at Deans Bridge Road, seven miles away from the site of the crash.

Bell’s time of death was announced as 2:25 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Accident reports from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office give details on how the incident unfolded.

Deputies say Bell was initially struck at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday while walking east across Deans Bridge near Brentway Drive. The driver said he didn’t see Bell crossing the street due to rain, and the front of the vehicle struck Bell, who landed on the roadway.

Then a northbound vehicle driven by Stephenson hit Bell and dragged him north on Deans Bridge, according to deputies.

Stephenson said she noticed something in the road and ran over it and continued onward. She stopped at 2507 Milledgeville Road, and that’s where Bell’s body was dislodged from the vehicle by an assistant coroner at 2:27 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.