Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia

Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new...
Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new term, he will be the longest-serving governor in South Carolina history.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history.

The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and the state’s constitutional officers, is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia.

The day’s events will begin with a prayer service at 9 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on the Statehouse steps in Columbia.

The state’s first family will hold an open house at the Governor’s Mansion from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will end the day with the Inaugural Ball from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

The 75-year-old Republican defeated Democratic challenger and former First District Congressman Joe Cunningham in November to win his second full term in office. The race was called for McMaster less than two hours after polls closed on election night.

McMaster became governor the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s term when she stepped down to accept a role as ambassador for the United Nations. When he completes his second term, he will have served longer as South Carolina governor than anyone else in state history.

McMaster said earlier this month he selected Bill and Linda Stern to lead the Inaugural Committee planning the day’s events.

It will be the third time the Sterns have put together the ceremonies for governors as they take power. Bill Stern, the South Carolina Ports Authority board chair, developer and significant Republican donor, organized McMaster’s first inaugural in 2019 and Gov. Mark Sanford’s second inaugural in 2007.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County pursuit lasts over 8 hours; suspect arrested
New Ellenton Police Department
32-year-old man dies at hospital after New Ellenton stabbing
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather
50-year-old man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Richmond County inmates cry for help

Latest News

Marvin Henley
91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas
MM
Here are some tips on how to winterize your car!
MM
Paula Meyer tells us about the 'Color by Money' project
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Netflix, taking care of your car, and more!