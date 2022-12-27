Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home

Tree falls on Saluda County mobile home.
Tree falls on Saluda County mobile home.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be prepared: Winter weather safety guide

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse.

Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather.

Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out them with no injuries.

MORE | Do you have frozen or busted pipes? Here’s what experts say you should do

The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday weekend.

The agency didn’t giove the location of the home or the date of the incident, which firefighters announced Monday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

