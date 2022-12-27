Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse.

Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather.

Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out them with no injuries.

The Saluda Fire Department responded to multiple weather-related calls during the holiday weekend.

The agency didn’t giove the location of the home or the date of the incident, which firefighters announced Monday.

