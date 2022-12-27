Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Neighbors call for Augusta leaders to address Riverwalk repairs

By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Riverwalk is one of our biggest attractions locally, but one neighbor says the area is starting to have some concerns.

From cracks in the concrete trash all along the path and even foul graffiti.

“Start addressing the issues instead of continuing to let them get worse,” said Laurie Atherholt, former Augusta Parks and Recreational employee.

Atherholt was the safety and training coordinator for over two and a half years. While she enjoys everything the Riverwalk offers, she says it needs help.

“The grounds themselves look really good, I thought, but the infrastructure, the bricks missing, the wiring issues, all of that, none of that appears to have been touched,” she said.

It’s issues like these that were brought up in the recent lawsuit filed against the city of Augusta. It says an uneven brick made Charles Bush slip and hurt his right shoulder enough to need surgery.

While Maurice McDowell, director of parks and rec couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, he says the Riverwalk is a priority for 2023.

“Infrastructure work is being done currently, we have also assessed the remaining areas of Riverwalk as it relates to flooding, as it relates to electrical stuff,” he said.

He says he’s formed a team that will give an update on progress to commissioners in January. The Saturday market will be the first priority, with work aiming to be done with that portion in February. For the rest, it will be an ongoing effort.

Atherholt said: “I keep hoping that we’re going to see progress with Riverwalk because so many people use it.”

The project to fix Riverwalk has a more than a million dollar budget, $340,000 of which will go to the Saturday market portion.

