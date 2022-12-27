Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says

A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red meat consumption.(Pxhere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests adding climate impact information to menus may encourage people to eat more climate-friendly foods.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

More than 5,000 adults participated in randomized clinical trials where researchers asked them to pick an item from one of three menus.

Two of the menus had high climate impact labels.

Researchers found people were more likely to opt for a more sustainable meal with the labels. They said red labels were the most effective, compared with green.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles B. Webster Detention Center
‘They really treat us like animals’: Inmates cry for help – and get some, at least
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County pursuit lasts over 8 hours; suspect arrested
New Ellenton Police Department
32-year-old man dies at hospital after New Ellenton stabbing
Jasmane Stephenson
Suspect arrested in Augusta death of pedestrian
Some leaks, like a constant drip from a sink pipe or faucet, are obvious and can cause...
Keep your pipes from bursting in freezing weather

Latest News

Before Mayor Hardie Davis leaves office, he took some time Tuesday morning to honor several...
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis honors leaders with keys to the city
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Mayor Hardie Davis honors leaders with keys to the city
Mayor Hardie Davis honors leaders with keys to the city
Augusta University Health
AU Health, MCG plan to join Wellstar Health System
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows