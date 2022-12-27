Lost bags, missed flights, and cancellations plague Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather is starting to clear up, the mess at airports across the country is not.

Lost bags, delayed flights, and missed Christmases are just some of the woes at Atlanta’s airport as thousands of flights get cancelled due to a freeze seen across the country.

“The wait is a good hour at least,” said Jonathan Stephens, who is trying to fly to Seattle.

Over the past day, Flight Aware reported an estimated 245 flight cancellations and over 50 delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The airport saw lines wrapped around baggage claim and airline desks for passengers trying to check bags and re-book flights.

“More time between now and our flight, I do not know,” said Jason Trout, who was trying to fly to Hartford, Connecticut.

One mother-daughter duo waited 50 minutes to check a bag with Southwest.

A couple flying Frontier Airlines were in line for an hour and a half and missed their connection to Las Vegas. The next available flight? Three days away.

“Frontier will have to get us there. We’re here and we’re on time,” said Trout.

And then there’s the sea of luggage taking up baggage claim. Hundreds of bags made their way to Atlanta while their owners did not.

Luggage piles up as more flights get cancelled, delayed (WANF)

“We don’t have our luggage, our clothes, our medicines, everything,” said Starlette Talley, who was connecting through Atlanta on her way home to Indianapolis

“They delayed our flight for six hours, then they cancelled. They cancelled until the 29th. Then this morning at 4 a.m., they sent us a text: ‘we can’t get a flight out til who knows when,’” said Talley.

Talley adds that she and her eight family members have no idea where their bags are.

“We have a child with us. He’s five years old. He’s ready to go home. He has Christmas toys he wants to get to,” said Talley.

Instead, the Talleys are stranded.

“They gave us a room for one night and we have a five-day delay,” said Talley.

Several major airlines have issued travel advisories.

Delta is rebooking cancelled flights. American Airlines, Southwest and Spirit are letting customers re-book without change fees. All airlines are encouraging customers to use their apps to try to self-rebook since customer service is seeing super high call volumes.

A man flying to Seattle was smiling despite the stress.

“You have a choice. Be negative or be positive. So positive it is,” said Stephens.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says it has extended concession hours and added more staff to help travelers make it to their destination.

