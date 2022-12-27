Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Have you seen this missing 35-year-old Burke County woman?

By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

April Michelle Clinton-Lowery, 35, was last seen wearing a white shirt with khaki pants. She is known to be in the Waynesboro area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials describe Clinton-Lowery as four feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information, contact the Criminal Investigation Division with the sheriff’s office at (706) 554-2133.

