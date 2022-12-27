Submit Photos/Videos
Christmas Lights Spectacular

Details emerge on deadly and fiery Christmas Day crash on I-20

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve learned that a fiery Christmas Day crash on Interstate 20 in Warren County was deadly.

The crash was reported at 1:28 p.m. at mile marker 163, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

A tractor-trailer had broken down and was stopped in the emergency lane on the south shoulder of eastbound I-20 near mile marker 163, just before the Washington Highway exit.

MORE | 91-year-old dies trying to fix broken pipe on Christmas

For unknown reasons, a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and struck the rear of the truck, according to GSP.

After impact, the Charger became engulfed in flames and completely burned.

Once the fire was extinguished, the car was found to have been occupied by an adult driver and a small child in the backseat, according to GSP.

The crash blocked eastbound traffic on the interstate for much of the day.

A Good Samaritan who wished not to be identified said several people stopped to help. They could see that the truck driver was not hurt, but the Charger’s driver was pinned in the vehicle.

“We were not able to get him out in time,” the bystander said.

“Our hearts go out to the deceased driver and to his family,” the Good Samaritan said. “So very sad.”

MORE | House fire kills Wagener man; coroner investigates

